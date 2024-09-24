Sheffield Wednesday youngster named in England squad for upcoming fixtures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Tom Streets, has received a call-up for three England U16s games this month.

Streets, who has climbed up through the ranks at Middlewood Road, is one of many Owls youngsters who have been acknowledged at international level of late, and he’ll be hoping to build on his last outing with the Three Lions on his chest.

The teenager joined the long list of Wednesday goalkeepers to have been capped at youth level by England - with Joe Wildsmith, Cameron Dawson and Jack Hall among the recent Owls shot-stoppers to have done so - when he made it into the U15s side back in May, and now he’s been given the chance to step it up a level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Games against Ukraine on September 26th, Israel on the 28th and then France on October 1st will give the youngsters a chance to show what they’re capable of, and Streets will be eager to try and get his name on the starting line-up for at least one of the fixtures.

Goalkeepers:

Toby Bell, Chelsea, Charlie Hardy Derby, Tom Streets, Sheffield Wednesday

Defenders:

Eddie Chadwick, LA Galaxy, Oliver Wilkinson, Barnsley, Riley Ebho, West Ham United, Archie Thornton, Manchester City, Freddie Lawrie, Aston Villa, Patrick Stachow, Arsenal, Marlow Barrett, Manchester City

Midfielders:

Jeremy Monga, Leicester City, Ryan Kavuma, Chelsea, Mathis Eboue, Watford, Sam Alabi, Newcastle United, Malik Olayiwola, Everton, Charlie Holland, Chelsea, Hugo De Lisle, Leicester City, Floyd Samba, Manchester City

Forwards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Mills, Newcastle United, Ajay Tavares, Norwich City, Jacob Parsons, Brighton & Hove Albion, Ibrahim Rabbaj, Chelsea, Oliver Boast Leeds United

--------------

Meanwhile, it was a bittersweet international period for another young Owl, Caelan Cadamarteri, after he was named in Scotland’s U16s side for a camp in Spain... He scored in the first game against Faroe Islands to help them reach the final of their mini tournament in Murcia, and was rewarded with a starting place in the final against Switzerland.

However despite a strong performance at Pinatar Arena the young Scots were pegged back by two late Swiss goals after they’d taken the lead, meaning they had to settle for a second place finish. For Cadamarteri, though, it was more important minutes in a higher age group as he continues his development - he’ll now return to Middlewood Road.