Sheffield Wednesday injury news comes as a blow for Owls midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Nathaniel Chalobah, is facing a little while longer on the sidelines as he recovers from injury.

The 29-year-old has endured a frustrating start to life at Hillsborough as he battled with an injury picked up in preseason, and then he was also ruled out for a period of ‘a couple of weeks’ when he returned in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town. It’s now been explained that he’s still working hard to get back, but that it may only be towards the end of the month when he’s on the pitch again.

“He’s making progress,” Röhl told The Star. “But this injury takes a little bit more time. When you look at Nath’s history, it’s a bit up and down with some injuries, so it’s important that we bring him back really strong so that he can keep going at a good level rather than playing 60 minutes then being out for another six weeks…

“I think it’s a big part, we’re working on it. He’s here every day, he’s working very hard in the gym, and that’s the right step. If the right moment is coming when he needs some minutes to come in then we’ll help him.

“We want him back as soon as possible, but I think it takes maybe until just before the international break - maybe. Obviously we hope it’s soon because we have the next few weeks where we can work hard, but you never know. It’s about making him stronger than before.”

Wednesday have four Championship games left before the next international break rolls around, starting with this weekend’s trip to Luton Town, and they’ll be doing everything they can to try and get their summer signing fit and firing as soon as possible so that he can start playing his part at S6.