Sheffield Wednesday’s Dejphon Chansiri has satisfied almost £20m of Hillsborough debt

It has been confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri, has paid off almost £20m of money owed over the purchase of Hillsborough.

Documents revealed in 2020 that a debt had been secured against the Owls’ home ground, which was bought by Chansiri in order to avoid breaching spending rules, concerning fans who were worried that their S6 stadium would be at risk of being sold if repayments are not kept.

It doesn’t appear that there is any cause for concern in that regard anymore,, however, with the latest documents uploaded to Companies House confirming that ‘Sheffield 3’ – one of the Owls’ owner’s companies – had satisfied three charges totalling £19,198,205 owed to New Avenue Projects Limited. It leaves £6,750,000 left to pay before September 30th 2024.

The Star spoke to Dr Dan Plumley, a sports finance expert at Sheffield Hallam University, for more information on what the latest updates actually mean.

“Those satisfaction of charges link back to previous registration of charges,” he explained. “They were related to Sheffield 3 borrowing money from New Avenue Projects Limited - which we believed to be the Chairman borrowing money to buy the stadium, securing that debt against the stadium…

“What this means is that three of the four charges have now been settled and paid off, which is obviously a good thing. It’s worth noting, though, that because these three have come through in one go doesn’t mean that they were paid off recently - you don’t have to tell Companies House when or if you’ve paid something off. They could have been paid on or before each respective deadline.

“It’s good housekeeping to do what they’ve done, and seeing it satisfied through Companies House… It’s positive in the grand scheme of things, and at the very least payments are being kept up to date - the transaction is working as we expected it to.”

On Companies House, meanwhile, a section detailing a charge being ‘satisfied’ - when it is paid off – they say, “You do not have to tell us when a charge is satisfied - but any satisfied charges left outstanding on our records could have a negative effect on your company… You should make sure any charges registered against your company are correct and up to date. Check your company’s record for any outstanding charges.

“You can tell us when a charge has been paid in full, or part-paid. We’ll then update your company’s charge information on the public record. You can also tell us when property has been released from a charge, or if it no longer belongs to the company.”