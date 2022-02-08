Sheffield Wednesday loanee Olamide Shodipo will not be back fit for some time.

The 24-year-old, who made 19 appearances across all competitions for the Owls before injuring his hamstring at the turn of the year, has had a bad run of luck on the fitness front since arriving at S6 on a temporary basis from QPR in the summer.

Asked for the latest on Shodipo’s Wednesday future, the Owls boss said: “He’s still a Wednesday player, but is one of the players that is dealing with an injury.

“His injury has has settled down and it’s going to be more weeks for him, probably longer.

“He’s still here and getting the treatment to get back to where we feel he needs to be. We’re very hopeful that he’ll be back towards the end of the season but wanted to make sure he was still a part of it.

“He has a part to play when he can get fit.”

Shodipo was one of the stars of Wednesday’s preseason programme but ran into injury just 34 minutes into his competitive debut, a curtain-raising League Cup match-up with Huddersfield Town back in August.

His comeback arrived after six weeks and he showed signs of his fulfilling his potential at Hillsborough before his most recent issue.