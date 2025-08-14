It’s been another eventful week at Sheffield Wednesday as the 2025/26 season

Over the last few days we’ve seen the Owls scrap it out but come up short at Leicester City, and a very young Wednesday side pull off an unlikely victory over Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup. We’ve also seen a positive update on the Hillsborough North Stand, and even some real transfer interest for the first time.

But, as always, nothing is simple at S6 under Dejphon Chansiri. They’re ultimately not in charge of their own transfers, and chaos continues behind the scenes. Thankfully the fans and the players have given people plenty to be proud of, because the man at the top isn’t doing anything to help on that front.

This week we’re joined by Alex Miller for the latest round of updates from Hillsborough, including updates on all of the above, and some high praise for the players that did their bit in Wednesday colours over the last week.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the hunt for new players

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

