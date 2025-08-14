Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to bring in some new faces in the near future, but are thought to be having problems.

Wednesday’s recruitment team are believed to be working incredibly hard behind the scenes, both in terms of identifying players as well as making moves to try and persuade them to come on board at Hillsborough. But ultimately the club don’t have final say.

The club’s ongoing financial debacle under Dejphon Chansiri has seen them embargoed and placed under a length fee restriction, and while the embargo itself has now been lifted, they are still restricted in terms of what they can and cannot do due to a business plan put in place by the English Football League’s Club Financial Reporting Unit.

It was reported on Wednesday night that the club were hoping to get Liam Cooper in for a medical this week in an attempt to get him signed before the weekend’s game against Stoke City, while they’re also known to be pursuing – or at least considering – moves for players such as Harry Amass, Toby Collyer, Stuart Armstrong and Jaden Heskey.

Sheffield Wednesday’s signing struggle

Now, though, sources have suggested to The Star that they are having problems moving anything forward due to their inability to offer assurances over the financial well-being of the club while Chansiri remains in charge, and that there is a chance that any new arrivals will be put on the back burner.

It’s a real predicament for Henrik Pedersen, and those who would fancy being part of his project at Hillsborough, because nobody will be eager to wait around, and with the transfer window closing in a couple of weeks the Owls aren’t flush for time.

Reports today have suggested that Collyer, who is on the books of Manchester United, could now be West Bromwich Albion-bound, and if Wednesday aren’t able to move forward then they’ll end up missing out on others as well.

It’s all another consequence of the current state that Chansiri has led the club into, and supporters may have to consider the possibility that, unless their owner can give the EFL assurances that players and staff will be paid on time going forward, new signings simply may not be possible. At best the situation would be deemed difficult to navigate, and as always the situation continues to develop and change.

