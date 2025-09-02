'One of the worst...' - Discussing a horrible Sheffield Wednesday transfer window
Take a trip with us through the Owls’ chaotic transfer deadline day as Alex Miller joins Joe Crann on All Wednesday to discuss the arrival of Harry Amass from Manchester United, and the other particulars from September 1st.
Wednesday were making progress, then they weren’t, and there was a man at the top who could have helped things but either couldn’t or wouldn’t. In the end Amass was the only one who made it - largely thanks to his parent club - but he’s unlikely to be enough to stop Henrik Pedersen’s team from continuing their Championship struggles.
You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as Joe and Alex discuss how it all played out on September 1st, 2025.
Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer deadline day recap
