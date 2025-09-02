Transfer deadline came and went at Sheffield Wednesday, with just one new face coming through the door at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take a trip with us through the Owls’ chaotic transfer deadline day as Alex Miller joins Joe Crann on All Wednesday to discuss the arrival of Harry Amass from Manchester United, and the other particulars from September 1st.

Wednesday were making progress, then they weren’t, and there was a man at the top who could have helped things but either couldn’t or wouldn’t. In the end Amass was the only one who made it - largely thanks to his parent club - but he’s unlikely to be enough to stop Henrik Pedersen’s team from continuing their Championship struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as Joe and Alex discuss how it all played out on September 1st, 2025.

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer deadline day recap

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join