Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer deadline was a rollercoaster ride, that ended with them signing Manchester United’s Harry Amass.

The Owls’ pursuit of the 18-year-old was a relatively lengthy one, with the full back being identified as a target weeks ago. It was reported by The Star last month that he was one of two United players that they were keen on, with the other, Toby Collyer, ending up at West Bromwich Albion.

Amass’ move has been in the works since then, with conversations happening between the two clubs and the defender even attending the game against Stoke City as Henrik Pedersen looked to persuade him that Hillsborough was the right place for him to be.

Why Sheffield Wednesday could sign Harry Amass

But stumbling blocks remained, most notably the fact that Dejphon Chansiri’s inability to provide financial assurances to the English Football League meant that they were reluctant to sign off on any deal – even one like Amass’ where the Red Devils were willing to pay his full wages for the entirety of his loan spell.

As deadline day came to an end it looked at one point like the deal wasn’t going to get done, despite the talented teenager physically being in Sheffield having undergone a medical, however his parent club were able to help push it through by offering assurances of their own.

It’s understood that the Manchester giants were willing to pay every cost relating to Amass’ time in South Yorkshire, from the wages to his accommodation costs through to any bonuses that he may pick up between now and January.

Wednesday had other deals lined up in case they were able to get the green light from the EFL, with Manchester City’s Jaden Heskey – another who The Star reported on last month – also keen to join Pedersen’s project. It’s understood that a handful of other Premier League talents came close, too.

But in the end it was only Amass’ deal that got the go-ahead, largely because of United’s desire to see him spend time at Hillsborough under the watchful eye of their Danish boss.

The EFL are unlikely to give Wednesday permission to sign any more players, even free agents outside the window, until Chansiri is able to offer the aforementioned assurances that he can continue to fund the club going forward. So, for the time being at least, that will be that on the transfer front.

