The teenage striker penned his first professional deal at Hillsborough back in June, the month after his 17th birthday, and since then has gone on to score goals for the U21s and also make his senior debut for Darren Moore’s Wednesday first team.

Over the weekend he was back in the U18s – his actual age group – for their FA Youth Cup tie against Burton Albion, and was on hand to score their only goal of the game and also convert his penalty as they progressed into the next round via a penalty shootout.

Cadamarteri had lots of interest in him over the summer as the likes of Manchester United and Brentford were among those keeping tabs on him, but he decided to stick around at Hillsborough and is looking to kick on.

Speaking after his goal at Hillsborough on Saturday, the youngster spoke of why it was nice to turn out for Andy Holdsworth’s U18s again.

“I enjoy flicking between,” he told The Star. “Because when you play U18s it’s a confidence booster after being up at those levels where the game is a lot faster and you have to adapt to it a lot more in the first team and in the U21s - when you come down you have a bit more time on the ball, so it’s good. It’s enjoyable.”

His goal was a classy one as he found space to get onto Joey Phuthi’s cutback, before taking a touch and whipping it past the ‘keeper and inside the far post. It’s something that he works on, he says.

“There’s some natural instinct from me to get in the position, but then there’s the composure that you work at in training in terms of getting the ball, taking a touch and lashing it far post,” explains the forward.

“I said to Joey before the game, keep putting balls in and I’ll get you assists… He did that, and I got my goal.”

He’s also got finishing in his blood given that his dad, Danny Cadamarteri, played in the Premier League, Championship and League One during his career, and the talented teen says that his old man has always got his back – even if it means a bit of critique.

When asked if he gets any finishing pointers from his dad, he said with a grin, “100%! He’ll be grilling me at home telling me everything I did wrong, but no, he’s really supportive.

“He does everything with my best interest at heart, and that includes telling me if he thinks that I’m doing something wrong.”

Next up for Wednesday’s U18s in the FA Youth Cup is a visit from Derby County as they look to book their spot in the third round of the competition, and no doubt their most talked-about forward will be itching to get on the scoresheet once again to add to his tally so far for 2022/23.