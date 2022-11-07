Sheffield Wednesday’s next cup opponents revealed following Burton Albion win

The young Owls needed a penalty shootout to see off Burton Albion over the weekend in their opening fixture, with Bailey Cadamarteri scoring their only goal in a 1-1 draw before they went on to win 5-4 from the spot.

It was a result that set up a game against the Rams at Hillsborough that’s pencilled in for later this month, and their manager admits that playing at S6 brings a different element to the games for his youngsters.

“I’d rather be away,” he said with a smile. “They’re all tough in this competition, everybody wants to beat everybody… They’ll cause us a different outset in terms of how we go about it.

“It’s always a challenge playing at Hillsborough, it’s every lad’s dream if you’re a Wednesdayite or coming into the system at eight or nine. They want to play at Hillsborough, and that’s where you get the nervous energy – it’s why you get lads cramping up.

“They’re fit lads at the end of the day, but it’s probably the first time some of them have played 120 minutes – normally it’s 80 or 90 minutes. It’s the intensity of it.”

According to the FA’s website, the game as things stand is due to take place on November 26th at 7pm, however it does also state that both the date and kick off time are to be confirmed.

