Sheffield Wednesday finally open up contract talks with talented midfielder

Shipston, who turns 18 today, has been seen as ‘one to watch’ in the Owls youth setup for some time now, but up until now he has been on a scholarship contract at the club.

Now, after making his senior debut for Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy last month, The Star is led to believe that discussions are well and truly underway with regards to his first pro deal at Hillsborough.

The central midfielder played a pivotal role in the Owls’ progression in the FA Youth Cup over the weekend, playing the full game and converting his penalty in the shootout on the way to a 5-4 victory following the 1-1 draw after extra time.

This season has already seen Wednesday secure pro deals for the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri and Pierce Charles after they turned 17, and it’s likely that there will be a couple more on the horizon as the club look to tie down some of their most talented young assets.

With Shipston, it remains to be seen how long it will take to finalise a deal if it can be done, but the club will no doubt be hoping to try and wrap things up by the end of the month when the Owls youngsters play host to Derby County in the second round of the FA Youth Cup.

The teenager has been with the Owls since he was seven-years-old.

