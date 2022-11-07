The Nottingham Forest loanee hasn’t had the easiest of times since making the switch to Hillsborough over the summer, but was in fine form on Friday evening as the scored the second in a 2-0 win to book the Owls’ spot in the next round.

Speaking after the game, the 20-year-old said that it came as a real confidence booster for himself – but also said it was good for team spirit as well.

"It was a very good night,” he said after. “The team is the most important thing and we got through to the next round… We controlled it from the start. We kept on creating chances. We knew as long as we kept on going and kept creating chances and looked for that cutting edge that it would come in the end.

"It was a really good moment for myself and that boost of confidence was really needed for me.

"The minutes were very important but, ultimately, it is a confidence boost for myself and the rest of the team as well. When we keep performing and doing well, it ultimately lifts the team spirit.

"On a personal note, it gives me that buzz and determination to want to carry on and keep going.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Alex Mighten hasn't had the easiest start at S6.

Mighten also touched on his tough start, admitting that he wasn’t surprised that he has had to wait for his chance to play.

"It was always going to be difficult,” he said. “I knew what I was getting myself in for.

"The team was doing very well so it is not a case of me just slotting straight in. You have got to work your way in and prove yourself.

"That's what I will continue to do and thankfully I took my chance against Morecambe.”