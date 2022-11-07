It was revealed earlier in the year that Jacobs – a former teammate of Darren Moore’s – had come on board as a second assistant at the club, with the ex-Bradford City man regularly being seen at Hillsborough and Middlewood Road as he performed his duties.

Now though, with Moore having recently added to his technical team with the appointment of Jimmy Shan, it has been confirmed that Jacobs is now dedicating more time to the important work that he does with the One In A Million charity that he co-founded.

Speaking about Jacobs’ situation at S6, the Owls boss explained, "With the role that Wayne plays and the work that he does for the school in Bradford and with them having started back in September, it has taken up a lot of his time which we understood and always knew with him.

"It has subsided a little bit on him being here on a day-to-day basis. He is still here (at the club) and you will still see his face.

"But we understand the level of work in terms of the school that he is working at. He is really committed to that and we understand that. You will probably not see him here as much, but you will probably see him in the odd game and that.”

One In A Million is a charity that ‘engages with children and young people through sports, the arts and enterprise’, and is situated right next door to City’s University of Bradford Stadium.

