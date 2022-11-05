The game itself finished 1-1 as the young Owls spurned numerous chances – but they got the job done in the end.

Wednesday had plenty of possession in the early stages of the game, but for all the ball they had they barely forced Kamil Dudek into any kind of substantial work – the game lacked tempo, and the Owls struggled to find their feet inside a Hillsborough stadium that was hosting a third game this week.

So it was no great surprise when the visitors took the lead.

Charles, who is very highly-rated both within and outside the club, did excellently to keep out Joseph Nyahwema’s powerful effort in the 14th minute, but was powerless to stop Dylan Scott firing into an open net a split second afterwards.

It was a goal that seemed to wake Wednesday up a bit, and Joey Phuthi – playing out wide on the right – started to make a real nuisance of himself, jinxing his way past Brewers players on a number of occasions by using his quick feet and lightning pace.

It felt that, if an equaliser was to come, then the teenager would be involved. And it proved to be the case.

He used his pace to beat his man, then intelligently cut the ball back to Cadamarteri – who’d found himself a yard in the box. His first touch steadied him, then he expertly curled the ball inside the far post. The Owls were level.

And Wednesday continued to grow after that, with Rio Shipston helping pull the strings in midfield – he had an excellent freekick strike the post while the game was still at 1-0 – and the defence of Cian Flannery, captain Mackenzie Maltby, Joshua Chapman and Carlos Rodrigues looking sturdy.

Half time came and went, and it took a while for the second stanza to really get going. Misplaced places from both sides saw a far too regular turnover of play, and neither team threatened.

As the game headed into the final throws, though, Andy Holdsworth’s side took control. Sean Fusire and Phuthi continued to pose a threat out wide, and Tafadzwa Tapudzai held the fort well centrally, allowing Jarvis Thornton to get more involved.

Bailey Cadamarteri scored Sheffield Wednesday's equaliser against Burton Albion. (via SWFC YouTube)

It was Thornton’s pass that set up Fusire to strike at Dudek, forcing a strong save, just before the hour mark, and then Cadamarteri went close again not long after following more good work from Phuthi.

Jake Bradford was introduced into the game in place of Rodrigues not long after the defender saw a big chance saved, with Holdsworth seeking to avoid extra time.

Some tremendous Shipston defending stopped a Brewers attack from progressing as matters headed into the final 10 minutes, and it felt inevitable that this game wouldn’t be settled in 90 minutes.

And so it was to be. There would be 30 more minutes to try and separate the two. Devlan Moses was brought into play for Phuthi – who’d run his socks off – in an attempt to halt the lottery of a shootout. Bruno Fernandes replaced Thornton not long after.

They couldn’t be separated though, so to penalties we went.

Shipston, Flannery, Cadamarteri, Moses and Fusire showed composure to finish off all five of their spot-kicks, leaving it up up to Charles to do his bit. He stopped Burton’s third – from Oakley Hazell – down to his right, and the Owls secured their spot in the next round.