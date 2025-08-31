Sheffield Wednesday’s wait for a first win of the season continued this weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by Swansea City.

A solid first half performance gave room for optimism for Henrik Pedersen and his Owls, however Zan Vipotnik and Ronald were on hand to spoil things in the second stanza as they got on the scoresheet to secure a 2-0 win for the visitors.

Pedersen was disappointed with elements of his side’s play, though he understands the circumstances, and admitted that there is still a definite need for new arrivals if his side are to make a fist of staying in the Championship. Whether he’ll get the chance to add to his squad, however, remains to be seen.

You can check out some of the manager's post-match press conference in the video at the top of the page

Meanwhile, this is what the opposition manager had to say about the encounter:

The gaffer on this afternoon’s win at Hillsborough 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/1dT5AH5JLr — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 30, 2025

