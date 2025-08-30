Exclusive:Sheffield Wednesday reject shock bids from Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers for Bailey Cadamarteri
The 20-year-old forward has started each of the Owls’ Championship matches this season and is surely a key player in what is a threadbare squad this season. Cadamarteri was called up to the Jamaica senior squad for World Cup qualifiers in the forthcoming international break and has been the subject of interest from other clubs previously.
The Star can reveal that surprise offers in the region of around £1m from Bramall Lane and Ewood Park have been knocked back by Wednesday, while the likes of Ipswich Town and Preston North End are also believed to have made contact.
Further activity is to be expected ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, with the striker now of interest to a number of others clubs too. Although the Owls are believed to be keen on keeping their man, it is expected their resolve will be further tested before the window shuts.
Manager Henrik Pedersen admitted ahead of this weekend’s clash with Swansea City that interest does exist in a number of his players, though he has spoken a number of times about the need to keep the remainder of their squad intact after a summer of carnage has left numbers decimated.
Speaking after defeat to Swansea on Saturday, Pedersen told BBC Sheffield: “I cannot decide if somebody will be sold or not, but from my perspective it will be awful if we should sell some of our players. We do not have many players and to start to sell, it would just make the situation more difficult. I hope and believe we can keep everyone.”
Despite being just 20-years-old, Cadamarteri has 14 goals in the English Football League having spent time at Lincoln City last time out and is already off the mark for 2025/26 following his goal at Wrexham last week. He’s also represented England at youth level prior to his recent Jamaican call-up.
It’s understood that the forward, who has risen up through the ranks at Middlewood Road, has no desire to leave Hillsborough at this point in time, but other clubs are circling around the prospect due to the ongoing financial difficulties at S6.