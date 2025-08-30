Henrik Pedersen says that his Sheffield Wednesday side undid a lot of their good work by giving away the ball too easily against Swansea City.

Wednesday were undone by two second half goals from Zan Vipotnik and Ronald at S6 on Saturday afternoon, with the hosts unable to pick up the first win of the season that they so desperately crave.

It was a defeat that left the Owls second bottom in the Championship, with only their cross-city rivals, Sheffield United, sat below them after four games, and Pedersen admits that it was difficult for his side to get themselves back into the game after falling behind early in the second stanza.

Where it went wrong for Sheffield Wednesday

“I think it was a good opponent today,” he told Radio Sheffield afterwards. “And I think we had a good beginning of the game - tactically we were strong and good on the press. But we had a lot of times where we won the ball, and lost it easily again. So we had more and more time without the ball, because we worked hard to get it but it was easily lost.

“We started to run a little bit too much, and sometimes if you can’t press a team without the ball, you have to do it with the ball. And we had difficulties in both phases, but the last 10 or 15 minutes of the first half we took the pressing line a bit deeper, and started to have more success with shorter distances. We got some transition possibilities.

“But I think in the second half we started well again, but they were strong on the ball, and the new changed the formation so we could be a little bit more man-oriented - but then they scored shortly after, and it was difficult to come back.”

Pedersen now has a couple of weeks to work with his players before their next game, a visit to Hillsborough from Bristol City, and he’ll also be hoping to have some new faces through the door by the time that game rolls around as well - whether that be players or for his coaching team.

