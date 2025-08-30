The Owls had more shots, more momentum and more of the first 45 before Zan Vipotnik’s opener five minutes into the second dig earned the away side control. It’s a fate Wednesday may well see a fair bit of over the coming weeks, with opposition sides arriving sharper and better equipped to go up a gear in the second half - not least owing to a more impressive bench.
There were bright performances and reasons for positivity. Wednesday played with nice patterns and once again showed huge desire to get something out of the game. Ultimately, though not the fault of those in boots, those attributes don’t butter any parsnips.
Here are our ratings from a spirited defeat at home to Swansea City.
1. Ethan Horvath - 6
A relative spectator in the first half, Horvath continued his shot-stopping efforts from midweek with a couple of sharp saves as Swansea came on strong. | UGC
2. Liam Palmer - 5
Swansea got some joy down his side in the very early stages but Palmer closed up that shop to decent impact. Caught napping for the opener, playing onside as others stepped up. | UGC
3. Yan Valery - 6
His distribution from the backline was important. Made some important clearances. One mazy, snaking route through the Swans defence was a thing of beauty before he scooped over. Seemed to slow-up as the game went on. | UGC
4. Dominic Iorfa - 6
Stood strong, headed well, won a couple of footraces. Made one killer block. Seemed a little flat-footed for the second. | UGC