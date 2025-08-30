Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen admitted he did not know the outcome of a meeting to determine whether or not his club would be able to make new signings in the short term - but made clear his hope is for the best.

The Owls played out a 2-0 home defeat to Swansea City on Saturday that saw them make a promising start to the game before the visitors came on stronger as the match went on. The Danish coach has made no secret of the importance of new introductions to a threadbare squad.

Heading into a meeting with authorities on Thursday, Wednesday were effectively banned from registering new players owing to their repeat failure to meet basic financial obligations in the last months. The meeting sought to offer fresh clarity on the situation going forward. Players and staff were paid on time for the month of August, though The Star reported earlier in the week that that did not necessarily mean an automatic easing of the restrictions.

The club are operating in under the constraints of a ‘fee restriction’, set to be in place until the end of the winter window in 2027, meaning that even if restrictions were eased, they would be limited to free transfer signings and no-fee loans. The Owls recruitment team have been working hard to line deals up in the background but aside from the emergency dispensation given for the signing of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath have not been able to operate.

“Right now I do not know what the current situation is,” Pedersen told The Star on the upshot of the meeting earlier this week. “I am waiting and right now we have just finished the game, so I am looking forward to hearing something more on whether something can happen or not.”

Wednesday’s second half comeback at Wrexham last weekend presented cause for optimism in their second half performances despite a difficult pre-season and a lack of senior options from the bench. Asked whether the nature of other teams having an advantage when it comes to the upkeep of intensity throughout 90 minutes is a concern to him, Pedersen said: “For me, we have had four games in the Championship and we have some time to reset and get some new energy.

“Then I am sure we will take the next step again from the physical perspective, to compete more or for a longer period, but we have to remember Wrexham. We were equal first half but we were very dominant in the second half.

“I think slowly we will be stronger and stronger in this part, but of course it would help a lot of we could bring three, four or five new players so we can keep the level higher later in the games.”

