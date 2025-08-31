The fine margins that have cost Sheffield Wednesday more points at the outset of their Championship season are there to be closed, suggested Swansea City boss Alan Sheehan.

The Welsh side won out 2-0 winners at Hillsborough on Saturday thanks to second half goals from lively pair Zan Vipotnik and Ronald. Wednesday had the better of the first half but saw tactical switches offer Swansea a way to wrestle back the momentum, while the nature of circumstances at Wednesday meant Owls manager Henrik Pedersen had little to fall back on from the bench.

Sheehan spoke with a pride in his side’s performance and while he shied away from questions around the off-field turbulence at Hillsborough, he offered great admiration for the job Pedersen is doing in difficult circumstances.

“For me to comment on any other football club would mean I am focussing time away from my football club,” Sheehan told The Star. “That's not how I work, I focus on Swansea. We're based a good way from everything and I don't watch a whole lot of TV. Ultimately the manager is doing a good job.

“We've watched the games, they got a good result against Leeds, against Wrexham, they could have easily won that. Coming here today was never going to be an easy game and we had to control the aspects of the game we could. Credit to our players to come here and put in a performance like that.”

Key moments in games have cost a Wednesday side sat on one point from their four Championship matches so far. The side have been roundly commended for a huge effort throughout and Sheehan described a team not far off in terms of taking more from the matches they’ve been involved in.

“You look at tactical stuff and hone in on unsettling the opposition,” Sheehan continued. “I watched the Leicester game, they lost in the 88th minute through a set piece. There was the Stoke game and the perception is what takes over but they conceded in the first minute of both halves, both teams had chances. These games are close. Wrexham, 2-0 down, they get back and should have won with the last kick of the game. These are the margins in the Championship.

“This is never, ever going to be an easy game here. We treat the opposition with the respect they deserve and we did that today.”

