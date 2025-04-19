Classy 'keeper moment and Röhl's wrath - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Stoke City defeat

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 19th Apr 2025, 13:02 BST
Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-0 by Stoke City on Good Friday on an afternoon to forget over in Staffordshire.

The Owls’ winless run was extended to six games as goals from Million Manhoef and Ben Wilmot handed the hosts a victory on home soil, a victory that took them up to the magic 50-point mark in the Championship that practically guarantees their safety in the Championship.

Danny Röhl was pretty scathing afterwards, saying that some of the players weren’t good enough for this level or to play his kind of football, and you can check out two lots of what he had to say in the videos at the top of the page and here below:

It was the second goal in particular that has got many people talking, though, with Pierce Charles unfortunately kicking the ball against Wilmot’s backside before seeing it rebound into the net behind him. The youngster was just trying to get the Owls up the pitch quickly, but things didn’t work out. You can see that - and the rest of the highlights - in the video lower down the page, but there was also a classy moment from Potters stopper, Viktor Johansson, who sought out young Charles after the final whistle.

For the rest of the fallout, including an extraordinary transcription of Röhl’s wrath, we’ve got you covered in these articles here:

