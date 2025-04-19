Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday starlet Pierce Charles made his first high-profile mistake in their defeat to Stoke City on Friday - with Danny Röhl laying no blame in his direction.

The Northern Ireland goalkeeper sought to get Wednesday on the attack in the 61st minute by attempting to release a long ball forward having thwarted a Stoke opportunity. In a freak moment, his attempt only made it as far as the backside of Potters’ defender Ben Wilmot and instead rebounded into the Owls goal to give Stoke a 2-0 lead that would ultimately remain.

Wednesday players remonstrated with referee Stephen Martin for allowing the goal to stand, claiming Wilmot had illegally jumped in front of the ball in achieving the deflection. Speaking to The Star post-match, Röhl seemed not to share the same qualms when asked whether he felt the goal should have stood, instead comparing the swaying of football luck and momentum to one of the formative moments in their survival tilt last time out; Aynsley Pears’ miskick in their 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers.

“The second goal is a little bit like looking back at the goal last year at Blackburn,” he said. “If you have the momentum and you are on 100 per cent, then you have these moments. In this time of the game (Charles’ error) you had the feeling we were better, we had a chance to equalise with the big chance for Pato, then we concede the goal.

“If you have the positive energy, then you have this momentum and you take something. I can talk a lot but at the moment we do not have this part. The part is what we do on the pitch and at the moment this is not good enough.”

The bizarre moment will no doubt serve as an important learning curve for the young keeper, who was commended for his handling of pressure from a ruthless home crowd in the game’s remaining half hour and was consoled by teammates and fellow stopper Viktor Johansson at the final whistle.

“It is a big learning for him and this is also part of the story,” Röhl said. “We give some players the chances and for the goalkeeper if you make the wrong decision there is nobody behind you and it kills you in this moment. I do not blame him in this situation, it happens. In general you look to our second half of the season, the number of individual mistakes we have. It is not just once, it’s again and again with these things.”

