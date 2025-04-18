Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark Robins was happy to get a goal from ‘Wilmo’s backside’ as Stoke City beat Sheffield Wednesday on Friday afternoon.

Young goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, had a moment to forget at the bet365 Stadium as the Owls were beaten 2-0 by the Potters, with a kick out from his hands slamming against Ben Wilmot before bouncing back and into the away side’s net. It was a goal that practically put the game to bed when Wednesday were trying to get back level.

Robins’ side managed to see out the game despite a handful of chances created by Danny Röhl’s side, and the Stoke boss was pleased with how they saw the game out, even after the introduction of Barry Bannan.

Wilmo’s backside

“We were talking about it being a 2-0 game for us, at half time, and when you need one to go in off your backside,” he said with a wry smile. “The goalkeeper is a young one, he’s trying to get rid of the ball quickly to try and get them on the attack, and it sometimes happens with players that they don’t see what’s right in front of them. And he’s kicked it against Wilmo’s backside and it’s gone into the net. We’ll take it...

“They started to put us under pressure in the second half, and came back into it as you’d expect. Barry Bannan came on and the dynamics change anyway because he’s such a good player, but thankfully we managed to see it out… We did what we needed to do.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to Monday’s game against Middlesbrough, and it’s likely that Charles will keep his place given the experience that his time in the first team at Wednesday is giving him, and how he’s seen as the future number one at Hillsborough.