Gruesome truth revealed on late Sheffield Wednesday decision - clarity on another substitution
A last-gasp decision to withdraw Michael Ihiekwe from the Sheffield Wednesday starting line-up at Stoke City was made in the face of a gruesome injury, manager Danny Röhl told The Star. The defender, who was nominated for the Championship player of the month award for his performances in March, was a doubt heading into the 2-0 defeat after sustaining a problem in training on Thursday.
Ihiekwe travelled to Staffordshire regardless and a decision was made on Friday morning to include him in the line-up. Though he was named in the side at 2pm, the 32-year-old was seen leaving their match preparations early and news was confirmed by the club that he would be replaced by Dominic Iorfa 20 minutes or so ahead of kick-off. It transpires Ihiekwe has a deep cut, to the extent he was unable to wear boots without great discomfort.
“We knew this before, that he got a kick yesterday and he has a big cut,” Röhl said. “He tried to put on the football boots and to make the warm-up but it was not possible. It is a shame, you can count how often we have had to change our defensive line, we have no rhythm. It gives opportunities to other players and you can either use it or you can’t use it.”
Ihiekwe’s replacement Iorfa was taken off before the hour, substituted for rookie Gabriel Otegbayo who in turn had not expected to be in the squad having travelled as an ‘extra man’. Röhl, who elsewhere in his post-match press conference made the claim that a group of his players were not able to play his style of football, confirmed this was not due to injury.
“No, it was a tactical decision on that part,” Röhl said. “Gab all in all was OK, they were good minutes for him.”
