Sheffield Wednesday boss sends message to 'unbelievable' fans - thinks Owls are 'destroying' their good work
Wednesday were beaten 2-0 at the bet365 Stadium after goals from Million Manhoef and Ben Wilmot, but it was the nature of the performance - especially the first half - that left fans feeling so aggrieved.
Yet they still sang their hearts out in Stoke, making themselves heard in a packed-out stadium, and after the game a crestfallen Röhl made sure to thank them, admitting that the performance wasn’t good enough from his side.
“The supporters were unbelievable today,” he told the media. “Even after this performance they stayed behind the team, and sang their songs again and again. It’s a big, big thank you to them. But of course it’s a shame to take nothing…
“Normally our away performances are great, but today wasn’t good enough and it’s a little bit a picture of the last two weeks.”
Sheffield Wednesday ‘destroying’ their good work
Meanwhile, regarding the actual performance itself, the Owls boss gave his opinion that recent outings are ‘destroying’ the work that the team have put in since his arrival at the club, saying that they need to be at 100% to get anything from matches.
He said, “I’m very, very disappointed at the moment. I think right now we’re a little bit destroying our picture of the last two years - I must say. We missed a lot of things in the first half as a group. It’s hard to see, I’m really sad about this performance. I’m not angry, I’m sad, because we have big values and high demands... But we know there is an opponent fighting for everything to stay in this league and we have to do everything right. We cannot play with 80%, my group has to play at 100% to have a chance, and we’re not doing that.”
Wednesday are back at Hillsborough on Monday afternoon as Middlesbrough come to town, but are left with nothing but personal pride to play for after it was confirmed that they will definitely be in the Championship next season.
