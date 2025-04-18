'Struggled' 'Not in the game' Seven 4/10s and a three in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Stoke City

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 18th Apr 2025, 17:04 BST

Look, it wasn’t great.

Sheffield Wednesday spluttered to a 2-0 defeat at a cold and windy Stoke City in a performance best described as lacklustre. A dire first half saw them fail to take a touch in the Stoke box and their first shot at goal came in the 46th minute.

The second half was better and Wednesday hit the woodwork twice, but the game was all but sealed for the home side just after the hour as Pierce Charles’ learning moment saw his attempt at a quick release cannon off the backside of Ben Wilmot and into his goal.

Now six without a win, the Owls have three matches remaining in what has been a real struggle second half of the campaign. Have some ratings from a dire day out in the Potteries.

Let's face it, the supremely talented young keeper got it wrong for the second - though arguments over the legality of the block will rumble on. Dealt well with the taunts of the home fans from there and will learn from it. Otherwise tidy enough, though one or two bits of distribution were unusually overcooked.

1. Pierce Charles - 4

Stuck at it but gave it away sloppily twice in the first half and ultimately couldn't contribute to a turning of the tide. Got better as the game went on.

2. Yan Valery - 5

Pulled into the starting line-up late in the day after an issue suffered by Michael Ihiekwe. Yellow carded early doors for a mistimed one on Gallagher. Sketchy. Off before the hour.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 4

Read it well to cut out a couple of early Stoke charges down the left. Seemed a bit off-colour in possession in the first half but grew into things on that front. Made some important interventions.

4. Akin Famewo - 6

Read it well to cut out a couple of early Stoke charges down the left. Seemed a bit off-colour in possession in the first half but grew into things on that front. Made some important interventions. | Steve Ellis / UGC

