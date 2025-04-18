Sheffield Wednesday spluttered to a 2-0 defeat at a cold and windy Stoke City in a performance best described as lacklustre. A dire first half saw them fail to take a touch in the Stoke box and their first shot at goal came in the 46th minute.

The second half was better and Wednesday hit the woodwork twice, but the game was all but sealed for the home side just after the hour as Pierce Charles’ learning moment saw his attempt at a quick release cannon off the backside of Ben Wilmot and into his goal.

Now six without a win, the Owls have three matches remaining in what has been a real struggle second half of the campaign. Have some ratings from a dire day out in the Potteries.

1 . Pierce Charles - 4 Let's face it, the supremely talented young keeper got it wrong for the second - though arguments over the legality of the block will rumble on. Dealt well with the taunts of the home fans from there and will learn from it. Otherwise tidy enough, though one or two bits of distribution were unusually overcooked. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - 5 Stuck at it but gave it away sloppily twice in the first half and ultimately couldn't contribute to a turning of the tide. Got better as the game went on. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Dominic Iorfa - 4 Pulled into the starting line-up late in the day after an issue suffered by Michael Ihiekwe. Yellow carded early doors for a mistimed one on Gallagher. Sketchy. Off before the hour. | UGC Photo Sales