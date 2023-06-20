And as Sheffield Wednesday’s website was quickly updated to reflect the exit of Darren Moore and his closest coaching staff last night, it showed the bare bones of what the club are working with as players prepare for a return to training at the end of the month.

Moore, Jamie Smith, Jimmy Shan, Simon Ireland and Adriano Basso were all removed from the site’s ‘first team staff’ list.

It is fairly routine for a manager’s staff to follow them out of the door in the event of a parting of ways - as was the case in the departures of recent Owls managers from Carlos Carvalhal to Tony Pulis.

One name brought in during Moore’s reign does remains on the site, however.

Head of Sports Science Rob Lee worked with Moore at Doncaster Rovers and was brought to Wednesday in October 2021 as the club sought to make strides in the fitness department after a historic battle against soft-tissue injury problems.

It’s possible this is an oversight of course but with players set to return to Middlewood Road for pre-season training on July 30, his will be a key role in the programme.

