The shock news of Darren Moore’s Owls exit was confirmed on Monday, the manager leaving his role by ‘mutual consent’ after securing promotion out of League One and back into the Championship.

So a decision to part way has come as a huge turn-up for the books, but fans will be hoping to get some answers from Chansiri when he plays host to a fans forum tomorrow evening in the 1867 Lounge.

The Star understands that, as things stand, the event is due to go ahead as planned at around 7pm on Tuesday, and he’ll be inundated with questions about Moore’s departure, his replacement, and the general way forward following the surprise news that preceded it.

As things stand the Owls have no manager or Head of Recruitment, and Moore’s backroom staff have also left alongside him, leaving huge concerns about who will lead the team forward through preseason and into the 2023/24 campaign as they return to the second tier of English football.

The statement confirming the fans forum originally said, “Mr Chansiri will invite questions on all things Sheffield Wednesday from supporters on the night in the club’s 1867 Lounge; positive or, in particular, negative in nature, all points will be welcome and met with openness and transparency from the chairman.”