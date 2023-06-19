News you can trust since 1887
Baffling Sheffield Wednesday news as Darren Moore leaves Owls

In a baffling turn of events Sheffield Wednesday have parted ways with manager, Darren Moore.

By Joe Crann
Published 19th Jun 2023, 18:02 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 18:33 BST

Moore recently guided Wednesday to promotion in 2022/23 in dramatic fashion after they beat Barnsley 1-0 at Wembley in the play-off final, but now the hunt begins for his replacement as Chansiri says that he’ll ‘always be welcome at Hillsborough.

A shock statement from the club this afternoon read, “Sheffield Wednesday can announce that manager Darren Moore has left the club by mutual consent. Moore joined the Owls in March 2021 and departs with Wednesday having won promotion to the Championship this May via the play-offs following two seasons in League One. Moore’s backroom staff also depart S6.”

The Owls chairman, who will host what will now be a very interesting fans forum tomorrow afternoon, said, “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways... The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

“The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club. Darren will always be welcome at Hillsborough.”

Moore leaves the Owls after 129 games in charge, winning 66 of them and losing just 31 - it now remains to be seen where he’ll end up in the next chapter of his career.

