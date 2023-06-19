Sheffield Wednesday are 47 days out from the first weekend of the Championship season. They are managerless, have no backroom staff, they have no recruitment chief and have only 14 senior players confirmed to be on their books for 2023/24.

The Owls announced the decision, which is said to be ‘by mutual consent’, in a shock announcement. It comes three weeks to the day after Moore led the club to a famous Wembley win that secured promotion to the Championship.

Incredibly, Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has claimed by way of statement that ‘both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways.’

It is believed Moore was on a season-to-season rolling contract at S6, as were many of his more recent predecessors.

The decision comes as a shock to all including employees at the club, with Moore having been believed to be working on potential transfer deals himself even into the last couple of days.

Sources have told The Star that Moore held an important recruitment meeting with chairman Dejphon Chansiri last week. It is not known exactly how that meeting went or how much of a bearing it has had on the decision for him to leave the club.

Moore had spoken publicly about his desire to get recruitment moving as quickly as it did last summer and it is understood he would have liked the confusion surrounding David Downes’ long, drawn-out exit to Blackpool ended much sooner than it was.

The Star also understands the manager was left feeling privately disappointed in how the club perfomed in the January transfer window. He had used press engagements to repeatedly press home the need to ‘finish the window stringer than they had started it’. With loanees Mark McGuinness and Alex Mighten back at their parent clubs, Wednesday brought in only Aden Flint.

It is not known whether Moore has any word of another opportunity, but it can be fairly assumed Moore will not find it difficult to find alternative employment.

The Star understands that the 49-year-old had been known to be on the shortlists of at least two Championship clubs within the last year, but that he had not made moves to leave the club.

Linked with the vacant job at his old club West Brom in February - the Baggies are not one of the clubs known to The Star as having shortlisted Moore - he said: “I’m committed to Wednesday and you know I’ve got a big job here to do. I’m committed to working hard at it and making us better.

“I’m happy where I am and long may it continue.”

