Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Carlos Carvalhal and former Owls skipper on the list after shock exit - gallery
Having just led the Owls back to the Championship in the most dramatic fashion, it appeared Darren Moore was set to keep the train running and make a push in the second tier.
However, a stunning statement arrived on Monday afternoon announcing a shock exit and in it chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways... The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.”
Now the search begins for a new manager, who has a job on his hands with a lightweight squad in terms of numbers, no staff and precious little recruitment planning. Good luck!
Here are the runners and riders with odds from Bet Victor.