No one expected there to be odds going up on a new Sheffield Wedneday manager this summer.

Having just led the Owls back to the Championship in the most dramatic fashion, it appeared Darren Moore was set to keep the train running and make a push in the second tier.

However, a stunning statement arrived on Monday afternoon announcing a shock exit and in it chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways... The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.”

Now the search begins for a new manager, who has a job on his hands with a lightweight squad in terms of numbers, no staff and precious little recruitment planning. Good luck!

Here are the runners and riders with odds from Bet Victor.

1 . Darren Moore Sheffield Wednesday sensationally parted company with boss Darren Moore less than a month after leading the Owls to promotion Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

2 . Jesse Marsch - 20/1 The former Leeds United boss has yet to pick up a job since leaving Elland Road and you'd expect be won't be heading to Hillsborough either Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3 . Oscar Garcia - 20/1 The former Barceloa player has experience in Israel, in England with Brighton, Germany, France, Greece and Spain but has been out of work since being sacked by Reims last October Photo: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER Photo Sales

4 . Steven Gerrard - 20/1 The Liverpool legend Steve Gerrard may have to drop down a level after a bad experience as Aston Villa boss but he showed what he was capable of while at Rangers Photo: Alex Grimm Photo Sales