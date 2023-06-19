Sheffield Wednesday players have been left ‘stunned’ by Darren Moore’s sudden and unexpected departure from the club, The Star understands.

The news was announced just before 6pm on Monday June 19, with Moore understood to have been discussing the possibility of transfer moves with external recruitment sources as recently as the last couple of days.

It has been confirmed that his backroom coaching team, including assistant manager Jamie Smith, first team coaches Jimmy Shan and Simon Ireland and goalkeeping coach Adriano Basso will also be departing the club.

All are understood to have been broadly popular with playing staff, some hugely so. It remains to be seen if any other backroom figures are to leave S6.

Multiple Star sources close to Wednesday players have expressed a mood of shock within the club’s playing staff, one describing the reaction as ‘completely stunned’. It is believed that that mood tallies within members of the club’s non-footballing staff.

As things stand and with only 47 days to go until the Championship season is set to begin, Wednesday have only 14 senior players confirmed on their books heading into the new campaign. Moore was understood to have taken on the spearheading their vital summer transfer activity, with head of recruitment David Downes having left for Blackpool earlier this month.