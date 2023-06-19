News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Sheffield Wednesday players ‘completely stunned’ by exit of Darren Moore and staff as question marks hover

Sheffield Wednesday players have been left ‘stunned’ by Darren Moore’s sudden and unexpected departure from the club, The Star understands.

By Alex Miller
Published 19th Jun 2023, 20:25 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 20:44 BST

The news was announced just before 6pm on Monday June 19, with Moore understood to have been discussing the possibility of transfer moves with external recruitment sources as recently as the last couple of days.

It has been confirmed that his backroom coaching team, including assistant manager Jamie Smith, first team coaches Jimmy Shan and Simon Ireland and goalkeeping coach Adriano Basso will also be departing the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All are understood to have been broadly popular with playing staff, some hugely so. It remains to be seen if any other backroom figures are to leave S6.

Most Popular

Multiple Star sources close to Wednesday players have expressed a mood of shock within the club’s playing staff, one describing the reaction as ‘completely stunned’. It is believed that that mood tallies within members of the club’s non-footballing staff.

As things stand and with only 47 days to go until the Championship season is set to begin, Wednesday have only 14 senior players confirmed on their books heading into the new campaign. Moore was understood to have taken on the spearheading their vital summer transfer activity, with head of recruitment David Downes having left for Blackpool earlier this month.

Wednesday’s statement described Moore’s exit from the club as one made ‘by mutual consent’.

Related topics:Darren Moore