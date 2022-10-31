Sheffield Wednesday beat Burton Albion 4-2 over the weekend at Hillsborough. Summer recruit Mallik Wilks scored his first goal for the club and will be hoping it is the first of many.

Next up for Darren Moore’s side is an FA Cup clash against Morecambe on Friday night. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news from around League One...

Derby County eye striker

Derby County are reportedly interested in Norwich City striker Adam Idah. The 21-year-old is a Republic of Ireland international with 13 caps under his belt and he has made 56 appearances for the Canaries so far in his career, chipping in with eight goals.

The Sun claim the Rams’ boss Paul Warne tried to sign him during his days with Sheffield Wednesday’s fellow South Yorkshire club Rotherham United. He is now back on his radar ahead of January.

Charlton Athletic loan out defender

Charlton Athletic have loaned out defender Lucas Ness to National League side Torquay United. The youngster has been given the green light to head out the exit door to get some first-team experience.

He has left on an initial one-month deal. The 20-year-old, who joined the Addicks from Metropolitan Police in 2020, has played four times for their senior team in the cup this season.

Exeter City offload youngster

Exeter City prospect Ed James has joined Weymouth on a temporary deal until January. The defender will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt in the National League South this winter.