The Owls took on Peterborough United on Monday afternoon in their latest U21s fixture, however were left disappointed as they fell to a 3-1 defeat thanks to a brace from Joe Taylor and a goal from Kellan Hickinson.

Bobby Dunn’s deflected freekick proved to be just a consolation.

Wednesday’s U21s manager, Neil Thompson, named a number of U18 players in his side as they deal with injuries and other players being unavailable, as well as two trialists that have come on board.

Sheffield United winger, Hassan Ayari, is surprisingly one of the players who featured for the Owls – playing out wide – while the other was central midfielder, Charlie Greenwood.

said, “Hassan has been at Sheffield United, he’s come in and looked lively… With Charlie, we saw him in a trial game that we had with an academy down in London, and he did ok.

“We’ve got five or six out injured, so it’ll help matters, but our levels have got to be a lot higher.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassan Ayari spent a month on loan with Scarborough Athletic before returning to Sheffield United. He played for Sheffield Wednesday's U21s today. (Simon Bellis/Sportimage)

It remains to be seen how long the pair will be given to show ‘Thommo’ and his technical team whether they’re what they’re looking for, however Ayari (19) in particular is an interesting one given that he’s a Tunisian youth international and was out on loan with Scarborough Athletic this season prior to being recalled last week.