Sheffield Wednesday return to the action this weekend with an away trip to Lincoln City. Darren Moore’s side are currently 3rd in the table and a point behind 2nd place Ipswich Town.

The Owls have won their last two league games on the spin going into their clash against the Imps. Here is a look at some of the latest news from around League One:

Derby County cool interest in Championship defender

Derby County have been linked with a move for ex-Rotherham United defender Darnell Fisher recently. The full-back has fallen down the pecking order with Championship side Middlesbrough.

The Rams’ boss Paul Warne has poured cold water on the speculation though and has told Derbyshire Live: “There is zero truth in that. I know Darnell really well. If I want him I’d just phone him. So there is zero truth in that. It was said it was off a good source, but there is no better source than me.”

Bristol Rovers could keep winger for longer

Bristol Rovers could keep hold of Scott Sinclair for longer depending on how he does. The Gas have swooped to sign the 33-year-old on a short-term contract until January.

The winger has been without a club since leaving Preston North End at the end of last season. His new manager Joey Barton has said, as per BristolWorld: “He’s someone we have taken on a short term with both of us having a look at each other. Who knows? He could well be two, three, or four years here. If he reaches his level of performance, he is a fantastic player. I think he’s a really good addition to the group.”

Boxer keen on Morecambe

Boxer Tyson Fury is interested in buying his local team Morecambe. The Shrimps are currently bottom of the league after one win in their opening 13 matches.