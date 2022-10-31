‘I see them’ – Sheffield Wednesday boss reiterates his role after Owls criticism

The Owls were cruising at 4-0 before conceding two sloppy goals after a number of substitutions were made and the game was dead and buried, with two of the players that Moore brought in getting on the scoresheet at Hillsborough.

Plenty had questioned his choices when the XI was named an hour before kick off, but Moore says that he was never concerned, and just wanted his players to keep up their performance levels that should have seen them beat both Lincoln City and Bristol Rovers.

"I'm all about positivity,” he told the media. “I never harbour on negativity. Even after the two draws - we hadn't lost a game.

"On Wednesday we didn't win the game but we didn't lose the game. Despite the result I always look to the performance and did we have a chance of winning? Of course we did.

"On Saturday it was, 'Lads, just continue doing what we're doing,' because if you change, what for?

"I believe that in the two draws we should have won them. We probably played worse at Cambridge and win, and better against Lincoln and Bristol Rovers and came away with draws.

"We're just focusing on ourselves and turning the page to the next game.”

Moore also spoke about his role in making sure his players stay balanced regardless of results, and try to not let results dictate their headspace.

"I don't get too high in the highs and too lows in the lows and my job is to stay consistent in my approach,” he explained.

"I get it that sometimes results can drive emotions higher and lower and that's normal but in the role I play here as manager of the football club I see them morning and afternoon and the problems they come in with, I see the happy moods they're in, I see the levels they're training at, the data from the games. You've always got to factor that in.

"Hence why I made some calculated decisions because you take that all into consideration.

"I told them I was pleased with the three points, I was chuffed with the goals - they could have added more - but I'm really, really pleased with them and the supporters would have seen it.

"The two goals conceded were lapses in concentration and it serves a purpose for us from a learning point of view. It didn't hurt us in terms of the results and the points but it's something to look back on."

The win saw Wednesday remain in the third place, and they also closed the gap on Ipswich Town to three points and Plymouth Argyle to four points.