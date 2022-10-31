James had to bide his time when it came to making an impact in Owls colours, but was appearing to flourish in the Wednesday defence until a rough challenge against Plymouth Argyle earlier this month meant a spell on the sidelines.

Now, with Friday night’s game against Morecambe in the FA Cup on the horizon, Darren Moore says that he may well be able to get himself into contention after he managed to return to training with his teammates.

Speaking after the 4-2 win over Burton Albion, the Wednesday boss said, "He might be touch and go for Morecambe. He will get a good week's training in him.

"Reece is a naturally fit boy so we will have a look at him and see how he is for the Morecambe game.”

Wednesday will also have Michael Ihiekwe available for selection once again after he served his one-game suspension over the weekend, while Akin Famewo is due back in training this week as he continues his journey back to match fitness.

For Ben Heneghan, Moore confirmed last week that a serious ACL injury will keep him out for the next few months, even suggesting that his season could be over given that he requires surgery. It’s news that has come as a real blow for the club.

Reece James could potentially return for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.