Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has praised Michael Smith after his goal against Bristol Rovers. The striker opened the scoring for the Owls on the stroke of half-time with an impressive header.

However, Joey Barton’s side equalised in the second-half through Josh Coburn and left with a point in the end. The hosts weren’t able to find a winner and were left frustrated as they prepare for a quick turnaround before their next game on Saturday at home again to Burton Albion.

Smith, 31, joined over the summer from fellow South Yorkshire club Rotherham United. He opted to leave the Millers when his contract expired and has since made Hillsborough his home. Moore hailed him after the game on Wednesday and told the official club YouTube channel:

“I’m pleased for Michael Smith, for him scoring, (it was a) good goal. We wanted him to play on that right-hand side because we thought we could expose that area for them (Bristol Rovers). I was pleased to see him score. I thought we deserved the win tonight.”

Ahead of the game against Burton, the boss has said: “It is a quick turnaround for the players. Quick recoveries, get the group together and refocus. We felt we should have won the game, we haven’t won the game but we didn’t lose. We move onto Saturday very quickly.”

Smith has scored four goals in all competitions so far this season, three of which have come in the league. The experienced forward knows where the net is at this level and bagged 25 altogether last term to fire Rotherham to the Championship.