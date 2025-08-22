It’s been another eventful week at Sheffield Wednesday...

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls take on Wrexham this weekend, but will have to do it without their first-choice goalkeeper after it was confirmed that Pierce Charles will be spending some time out with a shoulder injury.

That news came on the same day that it was revealed that another youngster, Romario Collins, had departed Hillsborough for Manchester City, and while Henrik Pedersen is disappointed to lose him, he spoke highly about the current crop of youngsters coming through at Middlewood Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join us below for this week’s episode of All Wednesday where we discuss all of the above, and compare the current ownership of the Owls to that of their opponents, the Red Dragons. They’re polar opposites.

This week’s Sheffield Wednesday chat

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join