Sheffield Wednesday: A departure, an injury blow and praise for the kids before Wrexham clash
The Owls take on Wrexham this weekend, but will have to do it without their first-choice goalkeeper after it was confirmed that Pierce Charles will be spending some time out with a shoulder injury.
That news came on the same day that it was revealed that another youngster, Romario Collins, had departed Hillsborough for Manchester City, and while Henrik Pedersen is disappointed to lose him, he spoke highly about the current crop of youngsters coming through at Middlewood Road.
Join us below for this week’s episode of All Wednesday where we discuss all of the above, and compare the current ownership of the Owls to that of their opponents, the Red Dragons. They’re polar opposites.
This week’s Sheffield Wednesday chat
