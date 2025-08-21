Henrik Pedersen has admitted that he has very mixed feelings after another Sheffield Wednesday talent joined Manchester City.

The Star reported early last month that City were keen on a second Owls academy starlet on top of their pursuit of Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, and earlier today it was suggested in the media that the teenager had completed his move to Manchester.

It is now something that has been confirmed by the manager, Pedersen, who was quick to praise the work that the academy is doing at Middlewood Road, though admitted that in future he’d love to see more youngsters remaining at the club and eventually turning out for the first team at Hillsborough.

What the Sheffield Wednesday manager said about the new Manchester City youngster

“Romario is a fantastic player, he told The Star. “A strong left-footed centre back who can also play with older age groups, he’s good technically and good in the area. A very interesting player. And yes it’s difficult when Man City is coming, and difficult to compete with them. But now we’ve sent two players there in two months, and it means that we’re doing something really good here in the academy.

“But it’s also very, very clear that the future should not be to send them away, we should keep them here because we want them in the Sheffield Wednesday first team... So it’s mixed. I’m proud that we’re sending players to one of the best academies in the world, because we’re doing good work here, but also with the other eye I’m crying a little bit - because we have to keep our best players. They have to come to our first team in the future.”

Wednesday are believed to have picked up six-figure fee in return for the sale of Collins to the Cityzens, however the exact value of the deal is not known at this point in time.

