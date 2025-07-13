Sheffield Wednesday news as 'really shocked' claim made and new deal

The latest news from Sheffield Wednesday as confirmation over the Owls future is awaited.

A former Premier League star has admitted he thought Danny Rohl was ‘nailed on to move on’ from Sheffield Wednesday as the uncertainty continues to envelope Hillsborough during a troubling summer.

As reported by the Star, there is widespread interest in the Owls after parties in the UK, USA and one linked to Monaco signalled their desire to buy the club from current owner Dejphon Chansiri in recent weeks. The Star understands one offer has been accepted and the potential owners are prepared to provide an advance to aid the club during their ongoing financial crisis as negotiations between the two parties continue.

Rohl’s own future seemed increasingly uncertain as speculation over the depth of the Owls problems continued and the German boss has been linked with managerial vacancies at Leicester City, Southampton and Middlesbrough during the summer months. However, Rohl is set to have clear-the-air talks with his squad on Monday when he returns from a summer break - and former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has revealed his surprise that the Owls boss could still remain at the club.

The former Villa star told Football League World: “Yeah, really shocked at that with the current situation and the rumours that are flying around the football club. Obviously, players leaving, not getting paid, you do feel that it is a big shot because he's (Rohl) been touted with links for lots of jobs and to do a U-turn, you think to yourself there must be something more that surrounds it, which might be a positive thing for Sheffield Wednesday Danny Rohl. I’m really shocked, really shocked, and I thought he was nailed on to move on and go elsewhere.”

Owls confirm forward deal

Wednesday have confirmed they have handed a new contract to promising young forward Favour Onukwuli.

The talented winger joined the Owls from the Volenti Academy in January 2023 and became a regular feature in Under-21 sides over that time. However, his involvement last season was cut short by an injury and subsequent surgery and the 19-year-old will now look forward to re-establishing himself as one of the Owls brightest prospects and pushing towards some involvement at a senior level.

In a club statement, the youngster said: “I feel like I’ve gained a lot of experience playing at the higher level, in these games you learn a lot from the players and coaches teaching you the tactical point of view, which I didn’t know much before joining. So, from then to now, I’m really happy with my progression and have installed a lot more into my game. I’m a big believer, I want to be around the first team environment and learn more, that’s my goal for the season to come."