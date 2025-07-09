A report from the BBC has stated that Danny Röhl is now set to return to Sheffield Wednesday - weeks after the start of preseason.

The Owls boss has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent months, with the German being linked with a whole host of clubs in his home country as well as the UK, with reports stating that he’s held talks along the way as well.

It was recently reported that negotiations were underway with Röhl that would see him depart Hillsborough despite having two years left to run on his deal, but a huge u-turn has now been suggested as Rob Staton, of Radio Sheffield, reports that the 36-year-old has ‘elected to return’.

Danny Röhl has ‘elected to return’ to Sheffield Wednesday

“Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is to return to the club,” the report stated. “The Championship side, who are under a number of embargoes because of financial issues, came back in for pre-season last month but Rohl has not been present.

“Even before the club ran into problems that saw wage payments delayed for both May and June, it had looked likely that the German would depart the Championship side this summer. However, with owner Dejphon Chansiri now keen for a sale to be completed as soon as possible, Rohl has elected to return.”

It remains to be seen where that leaves Henrik Pedersen, who recently agreed to extend his stay and was expected to take on the head coach position when Röhl left, with the Dane having been taking the training sessions at St. George’s Park during their preseason camp over the last couple of days.

