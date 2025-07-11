Alan Biggs on another eventful week at Sheffield Wednesday

Message to potential new Sheffield Wednesday owners - all bang and no plan, don’t bother.

Message to the incoming football regulator - all bang and no plan, kick ‘em out.

That is the essential lesson coming from the meltdown of a famous football club.

What was Dejphon Chansiri’s plan when he bought the Owls in 2015? Can only have been to throw money at it.

Was he quizzed by the EFL about what would happen if that failed? Very much doubt it. And if he WAS asked for a longer term strategy, it’s hard to believe that Chansiri would have been capable of providing it.

Bottom line, he’s always lacked the aptitude - the temperament and knowledge - to run a football club. The fact he’s insisted on micro-managing it, and mostly from his native Thailand, is the ultimate folly considering he was given the opposite advice many times over.

You can have all the money in the world but if you don’t have the personal acumen, or the support network, it means zilch.

The game must close ranks on any such owner in future - and that includes right now. A detailed business plan, beyond having guarantees of the money to operate it, is essential.

Without being flippant, there’s a very good case for bringing in Claude Littner, Sir Alan Sugar’s interviewing rottweiler from the TV show, “The Apprentice.”

How long would Chansiri have lasted with either of those two gentlemen firing in questions?

How long will Sheffield Wednesday takeover drag on?

How long is also the biggest question currently. The burning question in every sense amid attempts to put out the flames and finally the hope of a takeover feels tangible.

Did Chansiri want it to come to this? For all the justified hostility towards him, you have to believe absolutely not. And his colossal personal investment is a matter of record.

But while ever he gave the impression of wanting to hang on to the club at all costs, he couldn’t possibly complain about any of it.

Instead of talking about finding investment (who is going to risk that while he’s at the helm?), how about categorically saying he wished to sell? Well, maybe enlisting a sales team is finally a statement of that.

How about encouraging interest instead of appearing to disrespect it? Hopefully we will see an end to that - providing the latest manoeuvre is not just a deflection and he listens to advice.

How about stopping the talk of finding the “right people” and questioning their resources when he is failing on both counts? Ditto.

Even then, much of this would be too late. You’d imagine he must have seen this crisis coming months, if not years, ago - as most others did - and could have opened up to a proper sale. Instead of running down the valuation and threatening to take everyone down with his ship.

A genuine intent to step aside with encouragement to potential saviours is the only honourable thing Chansiri can do.

As for football generally, finally learn from this and don’t let anything of the like ever happen again.

No plan, no bang.