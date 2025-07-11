Rangers boss gives verdict on Djeidi Gassama deal as they wait on Sheffield Wednesday
The Star reported earlier today that there had been a hold-up in Gassama’s move to Scotland due to his switch not having been signed off by the Owls yet, despite the fact that terms have all been agreed and the player had completed a medical with the Gers.
As things stand there has been no official confirmation of his transfer, even though he’s been with the Scottish club at St. George’s Park, however Martin thinks that the 21-year-old will be their player before too long.
Russell Martin on Djeidi Gassama
Speaking to the Scottish media on Friday he said, “I think it’s all done our end. I think with Sheffield Wednesday and the difficulties they are experiencing, it’s tough for them. Obviously, we’ve been here this week with them and I know a few of their guys and played with a couple of them and worked with a few of their staff members as well. It’s difficult for them.
“So we’re waiting on their end to be sorted, but I think we fully expect Gass to be our player, hopefully very soon... Is he a player who excites me? Yeah. He’s different to what we’ve got. I think we need a point of difference in the squad. We need a few and he’ll be one of them, hopefully.”
Gassama is said to have agreed a four-year deal at Ibrox ahead of his proposed move, and his new boss will be desperate to try and get things wrapped up as soon as possible in order to get him ready for the season ahead.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.