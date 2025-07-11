Sheffield Wednesday look to be a step closer to being sold, with an unnamed party believed to have had a bid accepted for the club.

The Star has previously reported that there was now a bit of a scramble on in the race to try and gain ownership of the Owls from Dejphon Chansiri, with parties in the UK, USA and one linked to Monaco all believed to have interest in getting something done.

Now, with the start of the 2025/26 season just a month away, this publication has reason to believe that Chansiri has accepted an offer from one of the interested parties – and on top of that it’s been suggested that they’re willing to hand over an advance in an attempt to help ease the club’s financial woes.

A number of Wednesday players handed in their 15-day notice after two months of late payments, a notice period that ends on Monday, and a substantial advance would go a long way in trying to settle at least some of the payments that are owed to players, staff, HMRC as well as other clubs.

BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton reported earlier that an ‘agreement has been reached’ with one prospective buyer, and it’s no surprise given the increased interest of late.

Staton said on Friday afternoon, “Per sources, understand an agreement has been reached with at least one prospective buyer for Sheffield Wednesday. Believe documents were out for signing yesterday and at least one buyer has signed theirs. This doesn’t mean a deal is done but the process is moving.”

As previously reported, Chansiri is now believed to be open to selling the club after 10 years at the helm, and the latest news could suggest that a new era is finally on the horizon.

This update my no means confirms a sale, with lots more work to be done before that point, but the accepting of a bid and good faith move of a cash advance should certainly be seen as a step in the right direction.

