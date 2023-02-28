Sheffield Wednesday don’t appear to have any fresh injury concerns as the Owls prepare to face Peterborough United this weekend.

The Owls don’t have a midweek game coming up, giving them time to recover from their efforts in the 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic, and Darren Moore suggested at the Valley that they hadn’t got any new fears on the back of their 90 minutes in the capital.

Wednesday are likely to have five players unavailable for the visit of the Posh to Hillsborough, though, with Marvin Johnson still suspended and a handful of others still in the process of getting back from their respective injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore’s side have dealt with every setback thrown their way in recent months, navigating their injuries incredibly well to make sure that they’re long unbeaten run – now at 20 matches in League One - has continued.

Here's a look at those unavailable as things stand, but we’ll find out more in Friday’s press conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Smith

Still playing through any pain to his hand, by the looks of it. Was sporting a nice bit of blue strapping in the win over Charlton over the weekend and put in another good shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls Reece James Pic Steve Ellis

Verdict: Still good to go

Reece James

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were some alarm bells for Wednesdayites when he was left out of the squad to face the Addicks on Saturday – but Moore says that it’s just a bit of ‘soreness’ rather than anything to be worried about.

Verdict: The Owls boss suggested he’d be back in contention v Peterborough.

Marvin Johnson

He’s now served the first of his three-game ban after being punished by the Football Association for the incident at Ipswich Town. Moore challenged him to stay fit and ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdict: Should return as soon as suspension is over – which is v Bolton Wanderers.

Mallik Wilks

There’s still been no timeframe given on this one other than that he should be out for ‘weeks’ with a calf injury. There were hopes of getting him back on the grass this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdict: Only expected back playing in mid-March as things stand

Callum Paterson

Losing Paterson when they did was a blow, the plus side, however, is that his injury doesn’t require surgery. Still going to be a while before he’s available again though – he’ll be assessed this week to try and gauge length.

Verdict: Only back towards the end of the season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Ihiekwe

‘Icky’ is another one that’s out for a while after picking up a knee injury. It was originally expected that he’d be out for a couple of months, but that was then extended until ‘towards the end of the season’.

Verdict: Probably looking at April as a best-case scenario

Ben Heneghan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heneghan’s injury was the most brutal of all the ones picked up by Wednesday players this term. It required a serious amount of rest and then surgery before he could start the road to recovery. He’s been back at the training ground, but will only be playing again next season.