Sheffield Wednesday will have to be on guard against a Peterborough United team full of confidence when they play host to the Posh this weekend.

Darren Ferguson’s side picked up a remarkable result as they beat title contenders, Plymouth Argyle, by a 5-2 scoreline on Saturday, a result that meant the Owls went three points clear in first place.

But it was a warning shot as to what Peterborough are capable of, a threat that Wednesday are all too aware of given that they’re one of only three teams to beat them in League One this season.

Their manager has called for consistency now after two consecutive wins that have seen them score eight goals – and they have a chance to add to that against Charlton Athletic tonight.

“We know we are capable of scoring goals and we were clinical to do that. The only disappointment is conceding two soft goals and we have to cut that out,” Ferguson said. “I want my teams to entertain people. When you have that talent in your squad you have to utilise it, and hopefully we can get it on a more consistent basis.

“We’ve beaten one of the best teams in the league, and if we get that sort of performance of intensity and quality every game, we’ll give ourselves a chance.

“All the teams above us have to play each other, but we have to focus on doing our job. To get into the play-offs we’re going to have to go on a real run.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season. (Joe Dent/JMP)

“It’s very strange to me that we haven’t been able to beat teams above us as it’s always something I’ve loved doing… We’ve beaten clubs like Leeds and Leicester here many years ago and we have to believe we can beat anyone again.”

It helps, of course, having Jonson Clarke-Harris leading the line, and his brace against Plymouth saw him hit the 20-goal mark for this season - following on from his last campaign in the third tier when he scored 31 in the league.

