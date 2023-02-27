Sheffield Wednesday’s opponents slapped with FA fine after Hillsborough incident

Milton Keynes Dons have been fined by the Football Association after an incident involving their players during the 5-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls fought back from 2-1 down to claim a big victory over the Dons earlier this month, with Josh Winass, Michael Smith (x2), Lee Gregory and George Byers getting the goals on the day.

Mark Jackson, the visitors’ boss, was not happy with the third goal in the tie – scored by Gregory – after claiming that there was a handball and a foul in the build-up that should have led to it being disallowed.

The Dons were accused of failing to ensure that their players ‘conducted themselves in an orderly fashion’, and it has now been confirmed that they’ve been given a fine by the FA.

A statement from an FA Spokesperson read, “Milton Keynes Dons have been fined £2,500 for surrounding a match official during the EFL League One fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday 18 February.

“The club accepted the standard penalty after admitting that it failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 64th minute of the match.”

Jackson’s side lost their following game 1-0 against Ipswich Town on the back of their Hillsborough defeat, and are back in action tomorrow night as their battle for survival continues with a trip to Lincoln City.

MK Dons weren't happy with Sheffield Wednesday's third goal - scored by Lee Gregory. (Steve Ellis)

They’re currently 22nd in League One, and three points off safety at this point in time with 13 matches left to play this season.

