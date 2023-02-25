Sheffield Wednesday fans were left worried when Reece James’ name was missing from the Owls teamsheet against Charlton Athletic.

James has only recently returned from an ankle injury and put in a strong performance on his first start back in the 5-2 win over MK Dons, so when the team was named for the visit to the Valley on Saturday and his name wasn't even on the substitutes list there was immediately a concern about his fitness.

The news of Marvin Johnson’s suspension was softened by James’ return to fitness, but with Jaden Brown handed a starting berth against Charlton there were eyebrows raised about whether Johnson would be badly missed after all.

But Brown settled nerves with a solid performance, setting up the winning goal in their 1-0 victory, and the Owls boss has since confirmed that it leaving James out was more precautionary than anything.

Speaking after the game, Moore explained, "Obviously Marvin’s suspension came through, but with Reece he had a soreness around the joint of his ankle - that’s all it was, soreness. We think he needs another three or four days to rest up, so I just didn't risk him today.

“We pulled him out really late because he said the soreness hadn’t gone - and I didn't want to add to that.

“So Jaden came in, and I thought for 60/65 minutes he did really well."

Reece James was missing for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton Athletic. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday’s next game sees them face Peterborough United at home as they seek to try and extend their new-found gap at the top of League One.

