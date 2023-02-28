Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, tasted promotion as a player on four different occasions – the hope is that this season will end in his first as a boss.

The Owls picked up another big three points away at Charlton Athletic on Saturday, winning 1-0 to go three points clear at the top of the League One table and maintain an eight-point lead over third place.

It means that Wednesday have now dropped just two points out of the last 30 available, and their form has put them front and centre in the race to re-join the Championship next season.

Having gone up to the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion twice, once with Bradford City and then again with Derby County, Moore knows exactly what it takes to get the job done – and he thinks there’s one aspect in particular that is crucial.

“One word - consistency,” Moore told The Star when asked what the main bit of advice was that he wanted to impart on his players. “That’s it… For any male or female – individual or collective – in sports, one of the biggest components to be really successful is that consistency.

“It’s about being able to churn out consistent performances, and then better those performances. For any successful team, any successful individual, one thing that everyone will agree on is that when you look back on when things were won it will have been down to the level of consistency at that time.

“Being able to perform and keep it going. It’s a big word, and it’s a word that challenges us all - we have to find that level of consistency.

Darren Moore thanks the Sheffield Wednesday fans after another Owls win. (Steve Ellis)

“If you can do that over an amount of time then it will get you to where you need to get to.”

If consistency is key, then Wednesday are in great shape right now. Their 20-game unbeaten run in the league is a new club record and the longest unbeaten run in the country right now – and they also extended their clean sheet record over the weekend to make it 19 for the season.

